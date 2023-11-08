FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases 229 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 0.41% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JSCP opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.67. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

About JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

