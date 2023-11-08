FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases 2,382 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,461 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,063 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.1 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

