FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Raises Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA opened at $233.10 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.54 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.03.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCA. Stephens reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.41.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

