FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,888,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,348 shares of company stock worth $21,044,415. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $113.86 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $125.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.40.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.