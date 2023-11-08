FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Reduces Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,962,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,425,000 after buying an additional 184,476 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,351,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in DraftKings by 299.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,398 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,704,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 611,639 shares of company stock worth $17,484,730 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

