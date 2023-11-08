FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 1,326 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

