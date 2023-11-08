FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 141,197 Shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,197 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MARB. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 161,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 32,426 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 36,967 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

MARB opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

