FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 1,782 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

