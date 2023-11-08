FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 19,522 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,522 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 310,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after buying an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

