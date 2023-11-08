FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 212 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $185.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.