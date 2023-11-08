FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 256 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $652,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.36 and its 200-day moving average is $91.75.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

