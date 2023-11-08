FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 256 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS NOBL opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.75.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

