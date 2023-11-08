FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 376 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $200.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $170.35 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.30.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

