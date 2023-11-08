Financial Contrast: GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

GAMCO Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Virtu Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. GAMCO Investors pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Virtu Financial pays out 70.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares GAMCO Investors and Virtu Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors 25.28% 42.93% 27.37% Virtu Financial 7.31% 20.50% 2.43%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors $258.75 million 1.78 $65.56 million $2.39 7.64 Virtu Financial $2.36 billion 1.20 $265.03 million $1.36 12.80

This table compares GAMCO Investors and Virtu Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Virtu Financial has higher revenue and earnings than GAMCO Investors. GAMCO Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virtu Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtu Financial has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GAMCO Investors and Virtu Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Virtu Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

Virtu Financial has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.62%. Given Virtu Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Virtu Financial is more favorable than GAMCO Investors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.8% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GAMCO Investors beats Virtu Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ggcp Holdings Llc.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc., a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities. Its analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products, and compliance tools for clients to invest, trade, and manage risk across markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

