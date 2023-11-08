Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires New Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 887 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Visa Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $244.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.34. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.32 and a 12-month high of $250.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $455.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
