Financial Partners Group Inc Has $119,000 Stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSCO. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 35.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 77,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:FSCO opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.36.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

