Financial Partners Group Inc Invests $209,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance
BATS:PAVE opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
