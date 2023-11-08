Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 586 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI stock opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $92.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.67.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

