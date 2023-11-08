Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 851 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 29,208 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,004 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 26,642 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,812 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $115.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $135.68. The company has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average is $111.76.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.16.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

