Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 960 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc owned 0.08% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,424,000 after acquiring an additional 152,687 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 56,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 20,186 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 315,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 28,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $908,000.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TAXF opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.23.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.