Financial Survey: WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) & Post (NYSE:POST)

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) and Post (NYSE:POST) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WK Kellogg and Post, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WK Kellogg 2 6 0 0 1.75 Post 0 3 5 0 2.63

WK Kellogg presently has a consensus price target of $11.94, suggesting a potential upside of 14.13%. Post has a consensus price target of $102.57, suggesting a potential upside of 21.89%. Given Post’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Post is more favorable than WK Kellogg.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WK Kellogg N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Post $6.62 billion 0.78 $756.60 million $5.14 16.37

This table compares WK Kellogg and Post’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Post has higher revenue and earnings than WK Kellogg.

Profitability

This table compares WK Kellogg and Post’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WK Kellogg N/A N/A N/A Post 4.82% 8.52% 2.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Post shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Post shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Post beats WK Kellogg on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co. and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Battle Creek, Michigan.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter. It serves grocery stores, mass merchandise customers, supercenters, club stores, natural/specialty stores, and drug store customers, as well as sells its products in the military, ecommerce, and foodservice channels. The Weetabix segment primarily markets and distributes branded and private label RTE cereal, hot cereals and other cereal-based food products, breakfast drinks, and muesli. This segment sells its products to grocery stores, discounters, wholesalers, and convenience stores, as well as through ecommerce. The Foodservice segment produces and distributes egg and potato products in the foodservice and food ingredient channels. It serves foodservice distributors and national restaurant chains. The Refrigerated Retail segment produces and distributes side dishes, eggs and egg products, sausages, cheese, and other dairy and refrigerated products for grocery stores and mass merchandise customers. Post Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

