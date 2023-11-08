Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Fiserv by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 277,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,011,000 after purchasing an additional 33,448 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 404,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $119.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

