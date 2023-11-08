Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $178.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.13 and a 52 week high of $220.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.02 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Five Below’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.57.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

