Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of FSI stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.77.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
