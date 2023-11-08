Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) PT Lowered to $33.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.22% from the company’s previous close.

FLYW has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, October 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Flywire in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

Get Flywire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Flywire

Flywire Price Performance

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. Flywire has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -120.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Flywire

In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $203,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,534,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,271,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,790.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $203,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,534,504.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,355. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 52.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 27.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 1st quarter worth about $3,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.