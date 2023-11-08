Flywire’s (FLYW) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

Flywire stock opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -120.34 and a beta of 1.19. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $321,235.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 146,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $321,235.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 146,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,271,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,790.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,355. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Flywire by 15.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

