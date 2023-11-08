Focused Wealth Management Inc Buys 6,309 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 73,002 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Archer Aviation from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Archer Aviation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $77,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $77,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 12,313,234 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,939,169.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,353,418.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.30). Analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Archer Aviation

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.