Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $56,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $169.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

