Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned 0.15% of Solitario Resources worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPL. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solitario Resources by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31,768 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solitario Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Solitario Resources by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solitario Resources by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Solitario Resources by 36.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 529,335 shares during the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Solitario Resources from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Solitario Resources Price Performance

Shares of XPL stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Solitario Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $0.77.

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Solitario Resources Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Solitario Resources

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

