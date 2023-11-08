Focused Wealth Management Inc Invests $29,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $248.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

