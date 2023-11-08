Focused Wealth Management Inc Invests $74,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $396.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $406.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.47. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.49 and a 1-year high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

