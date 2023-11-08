Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 610 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 610 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,723 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 40,333 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 25,719 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $25,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,778.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.18.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of WYNN opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day moving average of $100.46.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

