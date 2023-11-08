Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 80 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.53.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $158.65 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.42. The company has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

