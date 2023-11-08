Focused Wealth Management Inc Takes $61,000 Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,896,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,948 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 30,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEB. Wedbush began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $17.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -4.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,354,056.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,354,056.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

