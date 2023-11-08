Focused Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $6,262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,729,346.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $56,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,658,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $6,262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,729,346.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,370,771. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.05.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

