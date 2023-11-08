Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 10,413 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,265,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,096,000 after acquiring an additional 926,171 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,717,000 after buying an additional 140,951 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,410,000 after buying an additional 573,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 625.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 2,700,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after buying an additional 1,316,546 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.75. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $36.82.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.57 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 5.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

