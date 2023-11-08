Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,774,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,303,000 after purchasing an additional 411,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,907,000 after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,546,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,266,000 after acquiring an additional 389,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $149,497,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

