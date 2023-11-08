Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 254.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464,865 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 44,324.8% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,038,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,370 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 182.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,466,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,738,000 after buying an additional 2,884,260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 19.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,650,000 after buying an additional 1,981,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 2.2 %

TTE stock opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.79.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

