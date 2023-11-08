Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 120.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.66.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.05%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

