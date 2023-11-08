Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 1.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 6.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

DOX stock opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.99.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

