Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,325,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

