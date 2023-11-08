Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 10,894 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,894 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 356,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 118,152 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $669,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,430,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,109,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 250,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

