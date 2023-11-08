Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 168 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $110.25 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average of $103.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

