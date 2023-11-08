Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 739 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $98.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

