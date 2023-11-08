Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 88 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $450.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $431.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

