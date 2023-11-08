Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.05

Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.05 and last traded at $44.07, with a volume of 27659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.94.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $427,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 141,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.