Fruits Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. In the last seven days, Fruits has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Fruits has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $125,751.35 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

