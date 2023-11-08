FY2024 EPS Estimates for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FBRT)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FBRT. Raymond James lifted their price target on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FBRT opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 83.78, a quick ratio of 83.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.49. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.90%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 27.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

