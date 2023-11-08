FY2024 EPS Estimates for Medifast, Inc. Reduced by DA Davidson (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Medifast in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $7.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.60. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medifast’s current full-year earnings is $8.78 per share.

Get Medifast alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Medifast in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.91. The company has a market cap of $750.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.27. Medifast has a 12 month low of $67.11 and a 12 month high of $131.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.10. Medifast had a return on equity of 78.60% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $235.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MED. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth $522,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Medifast by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Commons Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Medifast news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $414,632.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at $158,968.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Medifast news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $414,632.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,968.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.