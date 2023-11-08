Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,034,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,517,327,000 after buying an additional 239,988 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Garmin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,739,000 after buying an additional 209,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Garmin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after buying an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $345,772,000 after buying an additional 70,082 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

NYSE GRMN opened at $114.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $85.52 and a 12 month high of $116.46.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

